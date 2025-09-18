Seven outstanding New Jersey athletes have been nominated for the 2025 USA’s Heart of a Giant Award, which is presented by the Hospital for Special Surgery and The New York Giants.

Coaches nominate their high school students for the award. Each student-athlete was nominated based on their commitment, teamwork, will, character, and dedication on and off the field.

Heart of a Giant Program

USA Football, Hospital for Special Surgery, and the New York Giants are all partnering for this award.

This is the 12th year for this award, and the program has expanded to not only high school tackle football players but high school flag football players, student managers, and student mascots. Nominees must demonstrate a relentless work ethic and an unmatched love for the game.

Voting will be live until Sept. 28, and you can vote at the following link: https://usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote

Here are the seven athletes from New Jersey who have been nominated. More on their background is available in the above link.

Nate Chou — Montclair Kimberly Academy

Nate is a senior at Montclair Kimberly Academy and is not only a standout football player but also a student leader. Nate has earned First Team All-League Honors and was named Rookie of the Year.

He suffered a fractured leg that required multiple surgeries, but he remained a team leader, motivating teammates and providing a positive team culture. Nate has received Honor Roll recognition every semester, is the student body president, and founded a football camp to give back to younger, upcoming players.

Zack Cipot — North Brunswick High School

Zack is a senior at North Brunswick Township HS; he has overcome physical challenges born with a club foot, which resulted in multiple surgeries, learning to walk and run, and has become an outstanding athlete and team captain.

Victor Flores — Edison High School

Victor is a sophomore at Edison High School. He has shown perseverance in overcoming childhood cancer to pursue the sport that he loves. Victor, a center on the offensive line, leads by example with toughness, discipline, and encouragement for his teammates.

Adam Garcia-Ruiz — Point Pleasant Beach High School

Adam is a senior at Point Pleasant Beach High School; he is a captain and supports his teammates with leadership, including staying after practice to help them. Adam has also been involved in helping others by giving back through fundraising, service projects, and volunteer work.

Tyler Jenkins — Hackettstown High School

Tyler is a senior at Hackettstown High School and was nominated for his resilience, leadership, and commitment to his team. After shoulder surgery in his sophomore year, he worked tirelessly through rehab and returned stronger. Tyler has earned Honor Roll for numerous semesters and has been invited to the National Honor Society.

Jack Macchio — Cresskill High School

Jack is a junior at Cresskill High School and has earned the name “Commander” for his work ethic and ability to inspire his teammates. Although Jack was diagnosed with autism, he has overcome many challenges. Jack has never missed a practice, weight room session, or meeting, and motivates his teammates. Jack volunteers and has consistently earned Honor Roll and high academic honors.

Quadir Parrish — East Orange Campus High School

Quadir is a senior at East Orange Campus High School and has excelled both on and off the football field. For his ability on the field, Quadir earned SFC Honorable Mention. Academically, he has consistently earned Honor Roll status and has earned a scholarship for his academic achievements.

I know how hard it is to work diligently on the football field, in the classroom, and still have time to overcome personal struggles while giving back to the community. Congratulations to all the nominees, you all deserve the Heart of a Giant Award.

I have just summarized the achievements of these fine athletes and their service to the team and their community. The full story and the voting can all be found at https://usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote.

Good luck to all of you!