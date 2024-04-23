A new steakhouse is coming to Atlantic City, inside Bally's Hotel & Casino.

The new steakhouse, which is set to open this summer, will be replacing celebrity chef Guy Fieri's Chophouse restaurant, which spent 10 years in the boardwalk empire.

From Bally's website:

Bally's Atlantic City proudly reintroduces Park Place Prime, a contemporary steakhouse that pays homage to the establishment's rich history.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the restaurant's last day will be April 25.

The new steakhouse, Park Place Prime, is part of Bally's putting $100 million in renovations to bring new restaurants, shopping and amenities to the property.

Here is a look at the restaurant's theme and menu.

With a menu featuring hand-cut prime steaks and outstanding seafood options, Park Place Prime will offer an unparalleled dining experience for even the most discerning food enthusiasts.

According to the website, the dining room is undergoing a complete transformation, with rich, dark wood, brass accents, and custom-made crystal chandeliers creating a warm and sophisticated ambiance.

For more on the renovations click here.