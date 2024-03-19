How do you get to Sesame Street? Come to New Jersey

🔵 American Dream will soon be home to an iconic childhood street

EAST RUTHERFORD — Elmo is headed to North Jersey.

American Dream in East Rutherford and Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street are joining forces to debut a groundbreaking Sesame Street Learn and Play Educational Center at the megamall later this year.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature the iconic street that’s been in existence for more than 50 years, its landmarks, and its characters.

“Generations of children have grown up with the iconic show, and now, kids and those young at heart can engage with Sesame Street firsthand at American Dream,” said Bryan Gaus, senior vice president and general manager of American Dream.

The Sesame Street Learn and Play at American Dream is the first of several planned U.S. locations, which will provide interactive, playful, and hands-on enriching experiences featuring favorite places and faces from Sesame Street, said Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment Sesame Workshop, Jennifer Ahearn.

The 13,000-square-foot educational play center will take kids into the enchanting world of Sesame Street, where they can put their imaginations to the test. Immersive experiences will help foster playful learning with the furry characters. Children will learn about the rainforest as they step into Elmo’s World. They will role-play a shopping experience in Hooper’s Store, explore Abby Cadabby’s magical garden, and laugh with Bert and Ernie.

At the Sesame Street Community Center, kids will enjoy hands-on arts and crafts, and at the bike shop, they’ll learn about cause and effect with cranks and gears. In the Sesame Street playground, they can climb, slide, explore, and discover fun facts about nature.

Take photos in front of the iconic 123 Sesame Street building stoop, Oscar’s trash can, and more. Big Bird will delight guests with stories at his nest, and Abby and Elmo will make surprise visits.

Party rooms will also be available for booking events and the Sesame Street retail store will have tons of merchandise for sale, too.

To learn more about Sesame Street Learn & Play Educational Play Center at American Dream, visit https://www.americandream.com/venue/sesamestreet.

