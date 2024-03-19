Something new from Buddy ‘Cake Boss’ Valastro is coming to NJ

The world is looking like a better place for “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro. Much better than it looked on Sept. 20, 2020. That was when in the middle of an already bad enough pandemic he was in his home trying to entertain himself with a bowling alley he had built for his family.

A piece of that equipment jammed and when he tried to free it like he’d done before, something went terribly wrong. His right hand got stuck in the machine and a metal rod not only impaled his hand between his ring finger and middle finger, it rose up and down three times, tearing through his hand, as he stood and watched it happen helplessly.

Many surgeries later and after much rehab he announced late last year that he has a lot of power and mobility back and that his hand was at 95%. A big deal for a celebrity “Cake Boss” who needs those hands for decorating. It’s his art.

Things are looking up in other ways.

It’s been announced that Valastro has partnered with Harrah’s Resort to open a place called Boardwalk Empire at the hotel this summer. It’s going to be a Jersey food concept, serving Jersey-style pizza, sandwiches, etc., but also sweets. Those legendary cakes and other desserts from Carlo’s Bakery in Hoboken Valastro made famous with his hit show “Cake Boss.”

According to a press release the Empire Boardwalk concept combines the best elements of some of his other endeavors like The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, Buddy's Jersey Eats, and PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas, creating “a unique and immersive culinary experience.”

I’m so excited to launch a brand-new concept in my home state and bring the best bites from my restaurants in Vegas," says celebrity chef Valastro. "Buddy's Boardwalk Empire is another great step forward in my relationship with Caesars Entertainment and our development of fun dining concepts with Buddy Valastro's Restaurant Group. I can't wait to open and bring out the famiglia!

When it opens this summer, look for Buddy’s Boardwalk Empire inside the main lobby at Harrah’s.

