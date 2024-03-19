Here’s where New Jersey ranks for sports betting

Since the Supreme Court allowed legalized sports gambling in 2018, gaming has absolutely exploded. Thirty-eight states have embraced legal sports betting, showcasing diverse models—from in-person to mobile-only frameworks.

Of course, New Jersey was the driving force behind that lawsuit and decision, and the state has been in the forefront of sports gambling ever since. The first sportsbook opened within a month of the Supreme Court decision.

But just where does New Jersey rank with all those other states not competing for the sports gambling dollar? As it turns out, we rank pretty high.

Oddspedia analysis revealed that New Jersey ranks second for sports gambling, trailing only New York. Some of the findings:

🏈 New Jersey's bettors were exceptionally active, spending $12 billion in 2023.

🏈 This generated $1 billion in revenue, marking a 31.9% increase from the previous year.

🏈 January 2024 set new records with $1.7 billion in wagers and $170.8 million in revenue.

🏈 Since its 2018 legalization, New Jersey has amassed $47.4 billion in wagers and $3.5 billion in revenue.

The Garden State offers a comprehensive sports betting experience with a robust online and retail market. Bettors can place wagers through a variety of online sportsbooks or visit one of the many casinos and racetracks that offer sports betting services.

Notable locations include Monmouth Park, Atlantic City casinos, and the Meadowlands, which have become hubs for sports wagering enthusiasts.

New Jersey’s sports betting industry has seen exponential growth. The revenue generated from sports betting has provided a significant boost to the state’s economy, funding various public projects and initiatives.

