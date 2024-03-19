Unique NJ cafe and bakery way off the beaten path

Last year on my way home I took a very different route from my usual alternate way home. After 30 years of the same commute, you find different ways to get home due to traffic, weather, or boredom.

At that time, I came across a big building on a country road where I wasn't exactly sure what town I was in. It turned out to be The Olde World Bakery and Cafe in Eastampton Township.

Plenty of people in my area aren't even aware that there is an Eastampton Twp. and it's only about 12 miles from my town of Medford.

It's a nice quiet little town next to Mt. Holly and not far from Columbus or Pemberton. It's the last place you'd expect to see an old-world-style cafe or bakery. The place is family-owned and operated and started back in 1997.

They had outgrown their Browns Mills location and built a beautiful new building in what was then an even quieter corner of Burlington County.

They quickly built a reputation for delicious baked goods and meals including their famous brick oven pizzas which are amazing. I recently bought a birthday cake there for a friend and it was amazing.

Their fresh-baked pastries and cakes are to die for too. They also have sandwiches, burgers, pasta and a great Sunday brunch.

Their brick oven pizzas are served Wednesday thru Friday 4 - 8 pm. They also do catering.

It's amazing to find such a place in what seemed to be out in the country, but they're only two minutes from Route 206 in Eastampton.

🎂 They're on the corner of Woodlane and Smithville Roads.

🎂 It's a huge building for such a quaint little place, but they do all their baking on the premises.

🎂 The head baker greets you at the front door.

🎂 The amount of breads, cakes, pastries and pies is overwhelming.

🎂 You can see that the brick oven is not just for show.

🎂 Seating fills up for breakfast and lunch and especially for Sunday brunch.

🎂 Good luck picking out your favorite treat.

🎂 They even have a few specialty grocery items to choose from.

🎂 Just from the looks of that brick over you know the bread and pizzas have to be amazing.

