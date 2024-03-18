UPDATE: Diner in Medford, NJ is NOT closing now?

The story broke about a month ago that the Medport Diner in Medford was going to be replaced with a strip of retail stores. One of those anchors in the deal was Chipotle.

The talk at the diner now is that Chipotle has pulled out of the deal, leaving the fate of the diner uncertain, but for now VERY OPEN.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There was a sign posted next to the cash register this past week that read, "If or when Medport Diner closes, it will be posted 30 days in advance."

Some people in the area are already under the impression that it has closed already, and they don't want to lose any more customers while it remains open. With a few area restaurants closing abruptly the management wants you to know they are open and will give plenty of notice if and when they close.

The Red Lion Diner a few miles east on Route 70 abruptly closed last September and will reportedly be replaced by a Wawa.

SEE MORE: This delicious cake is an Italian and New Jersey tradition

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Two other long-term diner staples in the area, the Shamong Diner and the Marlton Diner, have also closed in the last year or so.

Also, the Sage Diner on Route 73 in Mt. Laurel underwent major renovations since closing in 2017 but has never reopened.

The news of the Medport Diner closing broke back in February when the Medford Zoning Board approved a plan to allow demolition of the diner and a variance was needed to allow a Chipotle Mexican Grill to operate in that space.

Since that news became public, according to servers at the restaurant, Chipotle has backed out and the diner will remain open for the foreseeable future.

So if you're a fan of diners and live in that part of Burlington County, you've got some time apparently before this goes away, if ever.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈