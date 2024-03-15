This delicious cake is an Italian and New Jersey tradition

The feast of Saint Joseph might not get the attention of that other famous saint that we celebrate in March. While St. Patrick's Day is celebrated with green beer and other tasty libations, St. Joseph's Day is famous for zeppole.

They are little puffs of fried dough coated with sugar. Now St. Joseph's cakes are the elevated version of the zeppole. They're filled with various cremes and covered with delicious toppings.

If you're wondering how the father of Jesus and a carpenter by trade got associated with zeppole the legend has it that Italians believe he was also a bit of a baker selling pancakes to provide for his family while fleeing to Egypt.

Saint Joseph is the patron Saint of Sicily and during the Middle Ages residents there believed by praying to him, he saved the island from a devastating drought.

In both Sicily and Naples (credited as the first to document the recipe) larger puff pastries are called “zeppole” and either piped or topped with custard or cannoli cream and topped with a cherry.

Many Sicilians settled here in New Jersey over the last century and a half, bringing with them some of their native delicacies, including the zeppole.

If you're wondering where you can get these amazing Saint Joseph's cakes, we just happened to get a few from Nunzio By Chef Michael DeLone in Collingswood.

Yes, they are even more delicious than they look. You can order them online or pick them up at Nunzio up until this Sunday, March 17.

Here are some other places you can get these amazing delicacies this time of year in South and Central Jersey.

