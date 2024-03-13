Even more NJ celebrities that deserve a rest stop named after them

Last week it was announced that Bruce Willis will have a rest stop on the Garden State Parkway named after him sometime this spring.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority commissioners approved the request from the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Feb. 27.

Willis was born in Germany while his father was stationed there, but moved to Carney's Point in Salem County with his family when he was 2 years old.

He grew up here, went to high school here and started acting here. He even has the South Jersey accent to go along with all of it.

He definitely deserves the honor, but so do so many other Jersey notables. Deminski and Doyle asked their listeners who should get their own rest stop.

We asked Dennis & Judi listeners to make their list and although some of them may be a bit offbeat or tongue in cheek, we thought they were worth the mention.

Some are notable and a few are somewhat notorious, but here's what we got.

U.S Sen. Bob Menendez

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

The embattled veteran Hudson County politician has had his legal troubles and he's in hot water again. But who better typifies the New Jersey pol than good ole gold bar Bob?!

Big Joe Henry

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

He has been a fixture in New Jersey radio for decades. For generations of Jersey people weekends would not be the same without hearing that iconic voice coming out of your speakers.

Lou Costello

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images loading...

Although he died before many of us were born, he made his mark in show business with a legendary career as part of the comic duo of Abbot and Costello.

He was born in Paterson and reached legendary status in the 1940s and 50s with routines that lasted well beyond his life which ended all too soon.

Donald Trump

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images loading...

OK, OK, OK. Settle down. No, he was not born here, but he made quite an impression here. He owned the Steel Pier and a couple of hotels/casinos in Atlantic City.

He still owns a couple of golf courses here and spent plenty of time here at his residence at his course in Bedminster when he was President.

Kevin Spacey

Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images loading...

This was a suggestion given by a listener who thought his reputation matched that of some of our more notorious rest stops.

Connie Francis

Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for SiriusXM Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images for SiriusXM loading...

Born Concetta Rosa Maria Franconero in Newark in 1937 and is now in her 87th year. She released her most recent autobiography in 2017.

In 1960, she was recognized as the most successful female artist in Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Australia, and in every other country where records were purchased.

She was the first woman in history to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, just one of her other 53 career hits.

Buzz Aldrin

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images loading...

The famous astronaut was born in Glen Ridge and grew up in Montclair. He was the second person to walk on the Moon after mission commander Neil Armstrong in 1969.

The 94-year-old still has a Jersey attitude and he proved in at the age of 72 when he punched a filmmaker who duped and ambushed him with a film crew in 2002. You go Buzz!

Taylor Ham/Pork Roll

Canva Canva loading...

They should name a rest stop after the famous Jersey food staple Taylor Ham at a North Jersey rest stop and Pork Roll for one in South Jersey. Not a bad idea!

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈