12 iconic NJ ice cream places and the flavors you love

The ice cream place down the street from me, Leo's Yum Yum, opened earlier this month like clockwork. At the beginning of March, their parking lot went from empty to packed overnight.

There's a 7-Eleven next door that sells pints and gallons of ice cream, along with tons of ice cream bars all year long. But there's nothing like good, fresh homemade ice cream from your favorite New Jersey ice cream parlor.

Just about every corner of New Jersey has a local ice cream place that locals flock to even before the weather warms up and whenever they open. We asked our listeners what their go-to ice cream joint and their go-to ice cream order there.

EVERGREEN DAIRY BAR - Southampton. Mini hot fudge sundae!

TRUE VINE ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Hopatcong. Try the tiger tail! (blood orange/licorice)

CUPS & CONES - Medford. Try the pizzelle ice cream sandwich!

