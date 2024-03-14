12 iconic NJ ice cream places and the flavors you love

12 iconic NJ ice cream places and the flavors you love

Google Maps / Canva

The ice cream place down the street from me, Leo's Yum Yum, opened earlier this month like clockwork. At the beginning of March, their parking lot went from empty to packed overnight.

There's a 7-Eleven next door that sells pints and gallons of ice cream, along with tons of ice cream bars all year long. But there's nothing like good, fresh homemade ice cream from your favorite New Jersey ice cream parlor.

Just about every corner of New Jersey has a local ice cream place that locals flock to even before the weather warms up and whenever they open. We asked our listeners what their go-to ice cream joint and their go-to ice cream order there.

ICE CREAM MONSTER - Matawan. Try the spumoni! 

Google Maps
loading...

SCOOP TO MY LOU - East Brunswick. Rum raisin!

Google Maps
loading...

GABRIEL'S FOUNTAIN - Martinsville in Bridgewater. Cinnamon smoked bourbon! 

Google Maps
loading...

EVERGREEN DAIRY BAR - Southampton. Mini hot fudge sundae! 

Google Maps
loading...

TRUE VINE ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Hopatcong. Try the tiger tail! (blood orange/licorice)

FOUR BOYS ICE CREAM SHOP - Englishtown. Coconut/banana/coffe mix! 

Google Maps
loading...

LEO'S FAMOUS YUM YUM - Medford. Amaretto, cannoli or the Sinatra!

JEFFREESE OLD-FASHIONED ICE CREAM - Eagleswood. Brownie a la Mode! 

Google Maps
loading...

HOFFMAN'S ICE CREAM - Pt. Pleasant & Spring Lake. 

Google Maps
loading...

VINCENT'S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM - Mt. Holly. 

Google Maps
loading...

JERSEY FREEZE - Freehold & Bell Works, Holmdel. 

Google Maps
loading...

CUPS & CONES - Medford. Try the pizzelle ice cream sandwich! 

Google Maps
loading...

The 6 best ice cream places in NJ

 

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Categories: Dennis & Judi, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM