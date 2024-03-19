Here’s where NJ ranks for online dating safety
Online dating/dating apps are often the way people meet these days, but all of the meetups aren’t necessarily love matches. Some are actually dangerous.
In February 2024, Bumble was the most downloaded dating app in the US, with 735 thousand downloads, followed by Tinder with over 618 thousand monthly downloads. The trend shows that people are looking for more personalized and customized connections through these platforms.
Overall, the use of dating apps is on the rise, with over 57 million people in the US using them in 2022, and projections suggest this number could reach 64.5 million by 2027. It’s clear that digital dating is becoming a significant part of how people connect and find potential partners.
Bad dates usually just mean the two didn’t hit it off, but sometimes a bad date involves fraud, scams, sexually transmitted diseases, and, in extreme cases, even violence.
A site called Privacy Journal looked at the numbers and came up with a rating for each state in regard to online dating safety.
New Jersey is the 12th safest state for online dating; could be better, but, all in all, not too bad. We did well in the scams metric, but not as well in the identity theft category.
Vermont is the safest state for online dating (they have the country’s lowest rate of STDs), followed by Maine, New Hampshire, Kentucky, and Idaho.
The states where you want to beware include Nevada (lots of fraud), Alaska (a LOT of STDs), Georgia, Florida, and Arizona.
Be careful!
