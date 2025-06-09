The dream of most kids playing sports growing up is to become a Professional Athlete. So many have pretended to be their favorite athletes on the field and dream at night about being the reason why their team wins a championship.

The odds of becoming a high-level athlete and reaching the Pro Level is one of the hardest accomplishments in America. In High School Football, over one million High School Athletes compete every fall but only Seven Percent of those High School Athletes get the opportunity to play high-level College Football. Out of the 73,000 College Football players eligible to turn pro each year, only 22 percent of those Intercollegiate Athletes are even considered for the NFL Draft.

But if you live in New Jersey and you're a High School Athlete, there are better odds for you to reach the Professional Sports level than most of the United States.

Latest Research Reveals New Jersey Athletes Have Higher Professional Sports Odds

The research team at Fantasy MMAdness compiled data on Professional Athletes in the following organizations to find out where they originate from:

-NFL

-MLB

-NBA

-MLS

-NHL

-ATP and WTA

-PGA Tour

In a press release with the final report details, Fantasy MMAdness found that New Jersey High School Athletes have higher odds of reaching the Professional Ranks than 68 percent of the United States.

In fact, New Jersey has the second-highest odds of reaching the Pros in the Northeast. Only Delaware (1 in 8213) has a better chance of becoming a Professional Athlete than New Jersey (1 in 9180) among the nine northeastern states.

Overall, there are only 15 states where High School Athletes have a better chance to reach the pro ranks in America. Seven of those are southern states (Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi), and California is right ahead of New Jersey at 15th overall.

Neighboring states to New Jersey that are lower on the list include Pennsylvania (33rd overall) and New York (36th overall). Delaware has the highest chance of becoming a Professional Tennis Player or playing in Major League Baseball (MLB) in America.

Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, New Jersey

Here Are The Top 20 States with the Highest Chances of Becoming a Pro Player

1. Georgia (1 in 4584)

2. Minnesota (1 in 5270)

3. Florida (1 in 5833)

4. Louisiana (1 in 6199)

5. North Dakota (1 in 6365)

6. Nevada (1 in 6537)

7. Alabama (1 in 6629)

8. South Carolina (1 in 7364)

9. Maryland (1 in 7717)

10. North Carolina (1 in 8156)

11. Delaware (1 in 8213)

12. Mississippi (1 in 8371)

13. Michigan (1 in 8634)

14. Hawaii (1 in 8766)

15. California (1 in 9007)

16. New Jersey (1 in 9180)

17. Massachusetts (1 in 9321)

18. Arkansas (1 in 9588)

19. Tennessee (1 in 9699)

20. Nebraska (1 in 9743)

Speaking of Professional Athletes from New Jersey, we have compiled a list of South Jersey High School Graduates who have gone on to play in the NFL:

Check Out Greater Atlantic City, NJ Area Athletes Who Played Games In NFL Many people are not aware of the number of athletes from the Greater Atlantic City Region who have played in the National Football League. Football players who played at high schools in Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties have a strong representation in the NFL over the last few decades.

One of the most difficult accomplishments in sports is to make a Professional Sports Roster and earn the opportunity to play in a game at the highest level of the sport. Check out some of the great South Jersey Athletes who have played in games in the NFL: Gallery Credit: Joshua Hennig/Townsquare Media