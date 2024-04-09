Ever since Truett Cathy opened his first Chick-fil-A Restaurant in 1967, the restaurant chain has been known as the healthiest of the fast food restaurants in America. They are known for serving real chicken in their meals, not processed meats like some chain establishments.

Almost 60 years after they opened their first location in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A has locations in 47 states and is one of the most popular fast-food establishments in the United States. Customers expect a high level of quality food that keeps them coming back to the Chicken restaurant.

According to "legend", the reason for the "A" in the name Chick-fil-A is supposed to represent the high quality of food served at each location. But that chicken you order at your favorite New Jersey Chick-fil-A establishment will be changing and you may have questions about if it is still high quality.

What Changes Are Coming To Chick-Fil-A

A press release from Chick-fil-A states they are changing their standards for the chicken they are serving at their restaurants. They are shifting from No Antibiotics Ever (NAE) Chicken to using No Antibiotics Important To Human Medicine (NAIHM) Chicken.

In their statement to the public, Chick-fil-A says they will continue to "serve only real, white breast meat with no added fillers, artificial preservatives, or steroids". They claim the change from using NAE Chicken to NAIHM Chicken will not compromise their commitment to high-quality food and ethical standards.

This decision by Chick-fil-A comes months after Tyson Foods made the same change from NAE to NAIHM Chicken that they sell. Due to food shortages and farmers' concerns about keeping their chickens healthy, the belief is that there are some medications used for animals that are not harmful to humans.

Photo by Brad on Unsplash Photo by Brad on Unsplash loading...

These farmers and chicken food producers claim that only giving the animals medications that have no impact on the humans who could eat them, this a safe compromise to offset food shortage issues around the country. But for New Jersey residents, there are not many options for chicken if you are concerned about Chick-fil-A moving forward.

In general, fast food and chain restaurants do not have high-quality food options for customers who are trying to eat healthy. There are no Chick-fil-A locations in Cape May County, there are people who use to drive to Atlantic and Cumberland Counties for those famous chicken sandwiches.

If you are someone who is unsure if you want to eat at Chick-fil-A anymore due to this change, here are some great South Jersey restaurants you can check out for Chicken Wings:

20 Great South Jersey Places to Get Fantastic Wings Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis