You may have noticed over the past few years that actor and comedian Kelsey Grammer has been all over South Jersey.

The former star of the hit TV show Cheers, the spin-off show, Fraiser, and the return of the show, which airs on Paraount+, has been all over the area in recent years.

He recently served as the Grand Marshall of the Winter Wonderland parade in Atlantic City during the Christmas season and said he used to come to the gambling resort as a young boy with his grandfather.

"There's something about this town," Grammer said.

Places Kelsey Grammer has visited in South Jersey

Grammer has been a guest bartender all over the town, including multiple stops at the Irish Pub, Ducktown Tavern, Ocean Casino, The Tiki Bar the the Steel Pier, The St. Patrick's Day parade in Atlantic City, Atlantic City's Tinseltown Holiday Experience, The Rush Lounge at Golden Nugget, the Thriv Expo at the AC Convention Center, The AC Beer and Music Festival, and plenty of other area bars, restaurants and events.

This time Grammer was spotted down at the Irish Fall Festival in North Wildwood and later made an appearance at the Bolero in Wildwood.

He was working the bar selling his beer Faith American Ale during the Irish Festival.

So why is Grammer always around the area?

Grammer's Faith American Brewing Company, which was founded in 2015, has Grammer pouring the beer on taps that carry its signature beer Faith American Ale, which is on tap at many local bars in the greater Atlantic City area.

He was also in Tuckerton last week at Doyle's Pour House, tending bar, serving his Faith American Ale.

Have you seen or met Kelsey Grammer in or around the Atlantic City area?