In 2026, the Philadelphia Sports scene is undergoing a transition with more young players becoming stars in their sports. While there is uncertainty about the future of the city's top four professional sports teams, we know the next decade has some ascending stars.

But this is nothing new for the city of Philadelphia, where most of the teams have been undergoing youth movements in recent years. Aside from the Phillies, who have invested half a billion dollars into veteran players to build out their roster, the other three teams that play inside the South Philly Sports Complex have all invested resources into getting younger.

Who Are The Best Young Players In Philadelphia Sports?

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman has decided to rebuild his roster through the NFL Draft. The Birds have selected 11 Starters in the first two rounds of the draft over the last five years.

The 76ers were hoping "The Process" would be their rebuild to transform them into a Championship contender. But numerous injuries and four top executives later, Philadelphia's basketball team has been a disappointment for the fans. But President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has landed young all-star Tyrese Maxey along with Rookie VJ Edgecomb.

The Flyers have been forced into a rebuild after their last two General Managers wasted most of their draft picks and salary cap dollars. The new regime run by former players Keith Jones and Danny Briere have embraced the youth movement and retooling of the roster, adding young players like Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale in different trades.

The Phillies only have two players who are everyday starters who were drafted by the organization. After the previous collection of executives failed to rebuild the roster, current President of Baseball Operations was forced to use Free Agency and Trades to transform the Phillies into contenders that won the National League East in back-to-back years for the first time in 15 years.

So is our ranking of the 15 best Philadelphia Sports athletes who are 25 years old or younger: