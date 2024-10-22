The seafood scene in New Jersey is pretty solid, with South Jersey offering plenty of options.

The Garden State produced four seafood restaurants on Yelp's list of the top 100 seafood spots in the USA with one in Atlantic City.

Barbera's Seafood Market in Atlantic City, Ranks No. 59 on Yelp's 100 Best Seafood Places

Huge kudos to Barbera Seafood Market, which came in at No. 59 on Yelp's list.

This seafood spot is a hidden gem, right up the street from a famous Atlantic City sandwich shop you might have heard of, The White House.

Get our free mobile app

It was established in 1919 and is still producing amazing seafood, and known for its awesome seafood sandwiches, and is home to the famous $3.99 fish sandwich. The sandwich options are plentiful, with the most expensive seafood sandwich being just $6.99.

They keep it simple, with a great selection of fish sandwiches, but they also have a wide variety of other seafood platters for dine-in or take-out. It is small inside, with about four tables, but you will not be disappointed.

I have been here plenty of times and it will be the best $5 you ever spent on a sandwich.

This spot is located right across from Bass Pro Shop in the Ducktown section of Atlantic City at 2243 Arctic Ave.

You can check out some great pictures of their food below.

Barbera’s is open from 8:30a to 5 pm and specializes in fresh seafood, which is local and caught daily, both cooked and raw.

Here are a few recent Yelp reviews for Berbera Seafood Market:

"Great value for fresh seafood. Quick and friendly service. Make sure you check the board by the door for specials. I did not see it until after I placed my order but there are a few items that was not on the posted menu (on top of the counter) such as the calamari platter."

"The prices are very reasonable... almost too good to be true."

"Definitely bookmark this place. The guy who took our order was so nice and friendly. He helped us choose a meal based on his recommendation and the flounder fish was so good."

This was the highest-rated seafood spot in the entire state of New Jersey, with three other places from the Garden State making the list.

In the mood for seafood? Check out one of these great South Jersey spots.