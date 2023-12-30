1. How Many Exits on the NJ Turnpike

Mileage Mike Travels Mileage Mike Travels loading...

2. What was the Name of the first casino to open in New Jersey

3. Can you name all the counties located in New Jersey?

4. New Jersey is the only state in the country where you can get fined for doing this...

Canva Canva loading...

5. Which New Jersey sports teams have won a major league championship?

6. Which NJ County is one of the last counties in the country to enforce "blue" laws?

Canva Canva loading...

7. Who is the only President to come from New Jersey?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

So, how do you think you did? Let's find out. Check out the answers below.

1. There are technically 18 exits on the NJ Turnpike. It spans from Exit 1 at the Delaware Memorial Bridge all the way to Exit 18, at the George Washington Bridge. When you take into account the exits with multiple exchanges (7 and 7a for example), the actual number is 28.

2. Resorts Atlantic City was the first to open its doors in Atlantic City in 1978.

3. New Jersey is divided into 21 different counties. Those counties are:

Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, Warren

If you think New Jersey has a lot of counties, Texas is the state with the most counties. They have 254.

4. New Jersey is the only state where it is against the law to pump your own gas. Strangely, the people who are paid to pump our gas do not have to have any special training or license to pump gas.

5. New Jersey is home to several major league sports teams...sort of. The Jets, Giants, and Red Bulls all play their home games in New Jersey. However, the only major league sports team that identifies as a New Jersey team is the New Jersey Devils, who play their games in Newark. They've won 3 Stanley Cups.

6. For roughly 70 years, Bergen County has had blue laws that prohibit the sale of most retail items.

7. Only one President of the United States has come from New Jersey, and that is Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States. He served from 1913-1921.

Local Favorites: Top 10 Atlantic City Casino Restaurants Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis