Big weather transition for NJ Thursday: From steamy to beautiful

As promised, this has been an unsettled week of weather so far. Occasional downpours and thunderstorms. And uncomfortably thick humidity. At least it's not hot.

A big change is coming, fueled by a cold front that will slide through New Jersey late Thursday night. That means we have one more day of somewhat stormy and somewhat steamy conditions. Followed by a drop in humidity.

Thursday's rain will be fairly limited, in both timing and geography. Partial clearing and drier air will take over in the afternoon and especially evening hours.

The payoff? Four days of beautiful, dry weather. Beaches, boardwalks, and backyards are going to be this weekend!

Thursday

As of this writing (6:30 a.m.), a batch of rain showers is sliding into southwestern New Jersey. There is not much "oomph" behind this impulse, so rainy weather impacts will be minor. Could there be a localized downpour? Or rumbles of thunder? Absolutely — humidity is still in the "tropical" range, after all.

Thursday morning's wet weather will primarily affect the southern half of the state.

By Thursday afternoon, we will start to see clearing skies. Especially the farther north and west in New Jersey you go. Dew points and humidity levels may start to slide backward too, again starting in NW NJ.

I'm still calling it an unsettled, warm and humid day. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s.

Thursday night is when you will really feel a difference. Skies will continue to clear. And humidity levels will really start to drop. Dew points will be in the 50s by daybreak Friday — nice, comfy air!

Low temperatures will bottom out in the 60s. Even some 50s in the northwest hills. Comfortable.

Friday

From start to finish, a beautiful summer day. Possibly one of the nicest of the entire season.

My only hesitation is cloud cover. I think it's fair to call Friday mostly sunny. But if the previous night's cold front lingers a little too close to the coast, the southern coast could see some lingering clouds. No inclement weather will come out of those clouds — it is just worth mentioning.

Friday will be completely dry and seasonably warm. And most importantly, not humid.

Highs will reach about 80 to 85 degrees. Very close to Thursday's highs, but without the humidity. Any time we are in the 80s in mid-summer, it is seasonable.

Friday evening will be quiet and pleasant, as thermometers take another dip into the 60s overnight.

Saturday

Another day of spectacular summer sunshine, as humidity stays low and temperatures stay warm.

High temperatures on Saturday will hit the mid 80s. A nice sea breeze should keep the beaches cooler, probably in the 70s.

Sunday

Sunday will still qualify as a beautiful summer day, although the air will get a bit stickier.

Look for high temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. A few inland spots may even hit 90 degrees.

In addition, dew points will start creeping up again, potentially into the 60s. Not steamy or tropical. Just sweatier.

Monday & Beyond

We will squeeze out one more nice day on Monday. Similar temperatures to Sunday, in the upper 80s to around 90. But with more cloud cover.

As it stands now, Monday should stay dry. And humidity levels stay in the "moderate" category.

Unsettled weather is expected to return Tuesday into Wednesday, with spotty showers and thunderstorms around. Nothing prolonged, but storms may intermittently interfere with outdoor plans.

Meanwhile, humidity will increase again too. Getting pretty steamy by midweek. I suspect that build-up may lead into another heat wave to kickoff August. (Yes, August is only a week away at this point!)

