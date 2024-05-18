Tiger Woods Visits Trout National Course; ‘Can’t Wait to Tee Up’

Tiger Woods was in South Jersey last week to check up on the construction of a new golf course he co-owns with Millville baseball star Mike Trout.

Tiger Woods Visits Trout National - The Reserve

Golfing legend Tiger Woods made a local visit last week to oversee the design at Trout National - The Reserve, a championship-style” golf course that is a collaborative project between Woods, Millville native and Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and local developer John Ruga.

Woods posted about his visit on Instagram.

It was great to be back out at Trout National - The Reserve last week. Construction is progressing quickly, and the course looks incredible. Don’t worry @miketrout, we’ve got everything under control while you’re in season. Can’t wait until we tee it up.

Where is Trout National?

The 282-acre resort is in East Vineland, near Route 55 and the Millville border.

The Courier-Post says the property has two sections, divided by Hance Bridge Road. Mays Landing Road forms its eastern border with Sheridan Avenue to the north.

According to project attorney Michael Fralinger, Woods has inspected the course construction twice and ordered adjustments.

The course topography is emerging already. Excavating and grading work started last year in multiple places, Fralinger said.

The goal is for all construction to be finished before the end of 2025.

What's Planned for Trout National

The Trout National - The Reserve website gives this overview of what the resort will include.

Accompanying the 18-hole championship golf course, the golf offerings at Trout National – The Reserve will also include a flexible short course and expansive putting course along with world-class practice facilities and performance center. Other club highlights include a modern state-of-the-art clubhouse, five-star lodging, innovative amenities, a chapel and more.

