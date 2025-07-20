Morning Meltdown: Road Rage Shooter Arrested in Ocean County
What a way to start your morning. A little road rage for breakfast?
An Ocean County man was arrested on Thursday after police say he shot at another car during a morning road rage incident.
Road rage at Breakfast Time
Lacey Township Police were called to a location on Lacey Road just after 8 am on Thursday by a driver who said a man infuriated with road rage had gotten out of his vehicle holding a black pistol and taken a shot at the victim's car.
Luckily, this victim was not injured, but the car was damaged by the gunfire.
Police searched the area and soon found the suspect in a parking lot at a business on Route 9 in Lanoka Harbor.
A Bayville Man Was Arrested
After an investigation, police arrested Paul R. Cacciola of Bayville. The 39-year-old man had a black revolver in his vehicle that police took into evidence.
Cacciola was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and other offenses.
He was taken to Ocean County Jail, police said.
