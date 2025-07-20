What a way to start your morning. A little road rage for breakfast?

An Ocean County man was arrested on Thursday after police say he shot at another car during a morning road rage incident.

Road rage at Breakfast Time

Lacey Township Police were called to a location on Lacey Road just after 8 am on Thursday by a driver who said a man infuriated with road rage had gotten out of his vehicle holding a black pistol and taken a shot at the victim's car.

Luckily, this victim was not injured, but the car was damaged by the gunfire.

Police searched the area and soon found the suspect in a parking lot at a business on Route 9 in Lanoka Harbor.

A Bayville Man Was Arrested

After an investigation, police arrested Paul R. Cacciola of Bayville. The 39-year-old man had a black revolver in his vehicle that police took into evidence.

Cacciola was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief, and other offenses.

He was taken to Ocean County Jail, police said.

