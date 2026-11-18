Here's some news, P!nk fans. Wednesday was the first day of presale tickets for P!nk's mini-residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The news is, her stay won't be so "mini" after all.

P!nk's Vegas Shows Get BIG Reaction

It sounds like P!nk's fires-ever residency at Sphere will consist of much more than nine shows.

In a social media message on Wednesday afternoon, the Doylestown, PA. native seemed a little overwhelmed by the fan reaction to her ticket pre-sale.

"Ok, this is crazy. I'm nauseous", P!nk said, as she held a blanket to her mouth in a mock attempt to stop vomiting.

"There's 3 million people in line, online. In line, online? For the Sphere. I don't know what to say. I think that's the most people in the whole world....and...I'm gonna throw up. And... AAAAAAA...we're gonna add more shows. We're gonna add more shows. (weird vocal sfx)"

P!nk's Shows at Sphere

The original nine shows scheduled for P!nk in Vegas, where she will be the first female artist to headline Sphere, are the first shows she's had since her “Summer Carnival” and “TRUSTFALL” tours ended in November 2024.

The nine initial dates, one in late September 2027 and eight more in October, are apparently sold out or very close. Of course, you can try your luck on the secondary ticket market.

All of the tickets sold so far are pre-sale, which required signing up on P!nk's website.

General on-sale tickets are scheduled to be available Friday, Nov .20.

Three new dates were announced Wednesday afternoon for November 3, 5 & 6, 2027. All the shows are scheduled for Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

This is just a guess, but I think you will see additional shows added shortly for P!nk's run at Sphere.