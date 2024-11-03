🔴 Small Towns Not Immune from Crime

Ask anyone who lives in New Jersey which city has the most crime, and you'll probably hear the names, Camden, Newark, or Trenton.

There's a good reason why those cities have the reputation they do.

They all have high poverty levels, crime is a problem in those towns/cities, and politics can be shady and just make matters worse.

Many view those cities as being dangerous for the average person.

While all those statements are true, one name is missing.

There is a YouTube channel, The World According to Briggs, that has released a list of the ten most dangerous cities in America.

According to the channel, the fifth most dangerous small town in the United States can be found in South Jersey.

Salem takes that dishonor with a violent crime rate of 24.4 per 1,000 residents.

Interestingly, when you look at pictures of Salem, it looks a lot like Mayberry from the Andy Griffith show. It's rural with lots of trees and appears to be quite serene.

However, the numbers tell a different story.

According to the website neighborhoodscout.com Salem indexes a 9 when it comes to crime.

100 is considered the safest.

The site goes on to compare Salem's violent crime rate of 14.84 per 1,000 to the state rate of just 2.03 per 1,000.

If you're wondering which town topped the list, that would be Sauk Village, Illinois.

The violent crime rate at Sauk Village is a whopping 41 per 1,000 people.

