NJ man with gun arrested after road rage shooting in Ocean County
LACEY — An Ocean County man has been accused of firing a gun at another car in an alleged road rage incident Thursday morning.
At 8:10 a.m., Lacey Township Police were called to the incident along Lacey Road.
Officers said a male driver got out of his vehicle, pulled out a firearm and shot at a victim’s car before driving off.
Police said the vehicle was damaged consistent with a gunshot. The driver was unharmed.
Bayville man found with gun in nearby parking lot
Officers combed the area for the possible gunman and found Paul R. Cacciola, of Bayville, in a parking lot in Lanoka Harbor along Route 9.
The 39-year-old Cacciola had a pistol with him, Lacey Township Police said.
He has been charged with terroristic threats, certain persons not to have a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, and interference with transportation.
Cacciola has a criminal record going back over a decade, involving several previous arrests for drug related offenses.
He has been sentenced to probation after separate convictions of burglary and conspiracy.
Cacciola was taken to the Ocean County Jail, pending a court appearance.
Similar shooting sent Highland Park man to prison
Late last year, a Middlesex County father was sentenced to five years in prison for a road rage incident in which he also fired a gun at another driver’s car.
Gerald Chapman, of Highland Park, was convicted by a Somerset County jury of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension.
His shots were fired during a merge stand-off at an exit ramp for Route 287, also damaging the other vehicle.
NJ road rage incident along Route 22 brought severe charges
Earlier this year, a 26-year-old Somerset County woman was accused of trying to kill another young driver, firing shots from a moving Mercedes-Benz along Route 22.
Juliette A. Piscopo, of Green Brook, was charged with attempted murder for what police say was a road rage incident one February night in North Plainfield.
Th other driver in that incident was physically unharmed.
