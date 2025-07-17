LACEY — An Ocean County man has been accused of firing a gun at another car in an alleged road rage incident Thursday morning.

At 8:10 a.m., Lacey Township Police were called to the incident along Lacey Road.

Officers said a male driver got out of his vehicle, pulled out a firearm and shot at a victim’s car before driving off.

Police said the vehicle was damaged consistent with a gunshot. The driver was unharmed.

Bayville man is accused of shooting a car in a road rage incident in Ocean County

Bayville man found with gun in nearby parking lot

Officers combed the area for the possible gunman and found Paul R. Cacciola, of Bayville, in a parking lot in Lanoka Harbor along Route 9.

The 39-year-old Cacciola had a pistol with him, Lacey Township Police said.

He has been charged with terroristic threats, certain persons not to have a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, criminal mischief, and interference with transportation.

Ocean County NJ news arrest

Cacciola has a criminal record going back over a decade, involving several previous arrests for drug related offenses.

He has been sentenced to probation after separate convictions of burglary and conspiracy.

Cacciola was taken to the Ocean County Jail, pending a court appearance.

Similar shooting sent Highland Park man to prison

Late last year, a Middlesex County father was sentenced to five years in prison for a road rage incident in which he also fired a gun at another driver’s car.

Read More: NJ man convicted after road rage shooting incident gets prison

Gerald Chapman, of Highland Park, was convicted by a Somerset County jury of second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree hindering apprehension.

His shots were fired during a merge stand-off at an exit ramp for Route 287, also damaging the other vehicle.

NJ road rage incident along Route 22 brought severe charges

Earlier this year, a 26-year-old Somerset County woman was accused of trying to kill another young driver, firing shots from a moving Mercedes-Benz along Route 22.

Juliette A. Piscopo, of Green Brook, was charged with attempted murder for what police say was a road rage incident one February night in North Plainfield.

Th other driver in that incident was physically unharmed.

