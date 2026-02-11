There is big news from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Hard Rock is planning a $50 million capital improvement in 2026 that will include a major renovation to guest rooms, the opening of a new high-limit slot parlor, a private helicopter, and a refresh of casino walkways and beachfront amenities.

Hard Rock is also adding two new restaurants this year.

Let's get into some details about the changes at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Hard Rock Celebrates 8 Years in Atlantic City

The Hard Rock opened in June 2018 following a $500 million transformation of the property from the Taj Mahal casino and resort, once owned by Donald Trump.

The 2026 project includes the renovation of more than 768 rooms and suites, walkways, and corridors in the casino's 39-story North Tower.

Hard Rock's eight penthouses on the top floor of the tower are also being completely overhauled to appeal to the property's highest-paying clientele, George Goldhoff, president of the Hard Rock Atlantic City, told the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The renovated penthouses will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, new millwork, specialty bedding, and upgraded technology.

“We took the 39th floor all the way down to the studs, and we're rebuilding it in the highest value design that I would say [Atlantic City] has right now, so it's really a special project for me.'

Two New Eating Concepts Are Coming to Hard Rock

East Indian restaurant Sitar is expected to open by April next to the Sugar Factory and the 1,500-seat theater, Sound Waves.

Sitar will seat about 120 people in its 2,600-square-foot main dining room, serving modern Indian cuisine and featuring Boardwalk views.

Hard Rock will also welcome its own in-house location of Philly's popular Federal Donuts & Chicken.

The coffee, donut, and chicken chain will take over a high-traffic 1,700-foot space near the South Tower elevators.

More improvements Are Planned

Other improvements at the Hard Rock include new carpet on the casino floor and second-floor corridor, the addition of 16 electric vehicle chargers at the Rocktane Gas & Car Wash outside the resort, and exterior renovations to the South Tower.

The Hard Rock plans to add another $40 million to bring top live talent to AC for its 2026 live entertainment schedule.

