Tis the holiday season and I’m in the giving spirit! Allow me to sweeten up your December with a simple contest.

Inspired by some conversations with coworkers, I want to see your unique Christmas trees for a chance to win a $50 David Bradley Chocolate gift card.

When I say “unique,” I mean it could be that the ornaments have a unified theme (like an entire tree dedicated to ‘Star Wars’), or it could be a non-traditional tree topper, I don’t care, I just want to see something new.

Read More: How holiday music can boost your workout routine

Christmas Tree Kylie Moore/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Win a gift card to David Bradley Chocolate

This came up on NJ101.5’s afternoon show. We discussed how my parents decorate the top of their tree not with something not so typical like an angel or star, but instead with a Baltimore Ravens Santa hat.

Sorry Jets and Giant fans, we’re a Baltimore family.

The conversation continued when our afternoon traffic reporter, Brendan, shared that his household has a Minion tree topper.

He promises the ornaments aren’t all (as the Minions would want) bananas, but still I found this to be out of the ordinary for a Christmas tree.

Christmas Tree Brendan Joseph loading...

So I want to open it up to you!

What kind of themed Christmas trees or Christmas tree toppers do you have up to make your days merry and bright?

Submit a pic in the form below and you will be entered for a chance to win a $50 gift card to David Bradley Chocolate. The winner will be random, so even if you don’t think yours is the best, you’ll still be in the running.

All pictures must be your own. Please note that your photo submission can be used in a future article on this site. Winners will be contacted by the Jersey prize team.

The contest ends on Friday, Dec. 19, so get your pics in ASAP.

I look forward to seeing your quirky, unique trees!

Merry Christmas!

