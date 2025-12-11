Being behind the wheel in Jersey traffic is scary enough. Getting out from behind the wheel at a red light or on the side of the road may be scarier.

Road rage is a problem in New Jersey. Last year, a study put us at 6th worst state for road rage.

The recent road rage incident

It happened in Fort Lee, approaching the George Washington Bridge, on Monday morning. Two truck drivers had a collision, and tempers flared. Police say one trucker grabbed what’s described as a “metal bat” and beat the other driver.

The victim sustained minor injuries, and 27-year-old Randy Nunez was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to authorities. A video of the road rage incident was posted on Instagram.

Doubtful a metal baseball bat was being carried in the rig just in case a pop-up game broke out at a truck stop. More and more people are carrying things in their vehicles, both commercial and private, that aren’t necessarily thought of as weapons but can be used as one if the need arises.

What the people of NJ keep in their cars

Kylie and I took calls on this Tuesday afternoon, and it was a real eye-opener. I think most people are keeping these things in their cars with self-defense in mind, not aggression. But when your blood boils, anything can happen.

Here’s just some of what callers say they keep in their vehicles as a ‘just in case.’ Things that could be used to defend yourself, but won’t necessarily be thought of as a weapon if seen in a routine traffic stop.

Here are the examples people gave us

One guy said he was the victim of road rage, where he was cut off several times by another car driven by some hothead who apparently decided the victim was the problem. Even though the caller didn’t retaliate in any way, he was then followed to his destination and confronted by the jerk who pulled out a pocket knife. He grabbed what he could, a set of jumper cables, and spun the metal clamps in the air like a lasso, ready to defend himself. The aggressor backed down. Ever since then, he always carries jumper cables in the passenger seat just in case.

A lacrosse coach has a lacrosse stick and a dozen balls, he says, could fend off an attacker. Another caller keeps one of those anti-theft devices called The Club handy, and in the locked position, he could use it as a weapon.

Others talked about carrying an extra-long, heavy-duty Maglite flashlight that could serve as a baton. One guy mentioned having cut a few feet of a durable garden hose he could swing at an assailant.

Of course, the best advice is ignore aggressive driving and drive defensively. If challenged, don’t take the bait and call 911. Avoid the conflict if you possibly can. Someone else’s hollow bravado is not worth your time.