CBS 3’s Kate Bilo Adds Network ‘CBS Mornings’ Weather Duties

CBS 3 Philadelphia Meteorologist Kate Bilo will soon be performing double duties on weekday mornings as she joins the CBS network program CBS Mornings to do national weather updates.

Bilo will add the national weekday show to her role doing local weather cut-ins on CBS Philly during the network show and then sticking around to do the weather on CBS News Philadelphia from 9-10 am.

CBS Mornings -- hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Nate Burleson, and Vladimir Duthiers -- offers news, weather, and information to a daily audience of 3 million viewers, weekdays from 7- 9 am.

CBS Philadelphia Meteorologist Andrew Kozak will be featured in the same role on Saturday and Sunday doing weather on the CBS Weekend News, according to a Facebook post from CBS News Philadelphia.

The post doesn't say when this new double-duty will begin.

More About Kate Bilo

Kate Bilo joined CBS 3 Philly in 2010.

Bilo, who grew up in Phoenixville and attended Phoenixville Area High School, returned to the Delaware Valley from AccuWeather in State College where she had been a meteorologist since 2004.

She graduated from Penn State in 2003 and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences from Mississippi State University.

Bilo and her husband are parents to three school-aged children.

In her bio, Kate says the most important part of a forecast is making it relatable to everyday life, like how hard it is to fight the kids about wearing coats, whether the practice will be canceled, and if weekend outdoor plans will be possible.

Kate Bilo Appeared on Jeopardy!

CBS News Philly says in addition to her weather duties, Kate has twice guest-hosted CBS's Daytime talk show THE TALK. She also appeared as a contestant on Jeopardy! in 2009, completing a bucket list goal.

The CBS Philly website gives these additional Bilo factoids:

A certified bookworm, Kate sets a goal to read 100 books each year and hopes one day to publish her own writing. She never misses a day of doing the New York Times crossword puzzle and loves all things trivia. Kate plays tennis several days a week and also enjoys running, participating in the Broad Street Run yearly.

