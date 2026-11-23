Although shopping crowds are expected to be slightly smaller in 2026 than in 2025, Black Friday will still be the busiest day of the season, with Yahoo estimating that 126 million holiday shoppers will be out looking for deals.

Those shoppers are asking: Which store or online retailer is offering the biggest discounts this Black Friday in New Jersey?

To answer that question and help shoppers maximize their Black Friday savings, WalletHub surveyed over 2,250 deals from 11 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2026 Black Friday ad scans.

Let's see what the survey found.

Best Black Friday Retail Discounts

This one isn't even close!

JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 74.3%, and Costco has the lowest at 17.8%, according to Wallethub.

Here's the top 10 discount list:

1- JC Penney at 74.33%

2- Macy's at 56.50%

3- Target at 38.47%

4- Kohl's at 37.47%

5- Best Buy at 30.88%

6- Walmart at 30.57%

7- BJ's at 30.51%

8- The Home Depot at 30.33%

9- Amazon at 29.25%

19- Newegg at 23.15%

Takeaways from Discount Surveys

- This is the tenth time JCPenney has earned the top spot in this report since 2014.

- The jewelry category has one of the biggest shares of Penney's discounted items, with 21.5% of all discounts.

- If you’re ready to propose to that special someone, you can get a $10,416.65 diamond engagement ring for just $1,299.99.

- Target is also known for its toys selection, and that’s the second-best product category for Target Black Friday discounts, with items marked down by an average of 40.6%.

- Macy's is offering 65.02% discounts on apparel and accessories

- BJ's has the highest discounts on consumer electronics at 36.67%.

- Macy's and Target are both offering discounts of over 44% on furniture.

Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Places to Eat in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis