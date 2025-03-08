A woman from Vineland is dead following a head-on crash in Gloucester County early Thursday morning.

The Monroe Township Police Department said the accident happened around 6:35 near Piney Hollow and Jackson Roads.

According to authorities, a 41-year-old woman from Vineland was headed eastbound and crossed into the westbound lane while a 34-year-old man from Waterford Works was driving westbound. Near that intersection, the two vehicles collided.

The woman from Vineland had to be extricated from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Cooper Hospital's trauma center in Camden for treatment of his injuries.

A Vineland woman was killed in a crash near Piney Hollow and Jackson Roads in Monroe Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps A Vineland woman was killed in a crash near Piney Hollow and Jackson Roads in Monroe Twp NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

MORE NEWS: Big restaurant chain with several NJ locations files for bankruptcy

Police say neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and speed may have been a factor. They did not release the identities of either driver.

Monroe Twp. Police were assisted at the scene by the Cecil, Williamstown, and Collings Lakes Fire Departments; Gloucester County EMS; Atlantic Care Paramedics, and the Gloucester County Medical Examiner.

This accident remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact Ptl. John Van Leer with the Monroe Township Police Traffic Safety Bureau at (856) 728-9800.