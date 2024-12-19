Kim Kardashian’s Case Gets Backed By NJ Governor Phil Murphy

New Jersey shall now always be known as "the land of second chances." That's, at least, according to the state's governor, Phil Murphy. Multiple sources report he recently granted clemency to 36 people in the state of New Jersey this week. One of those people happens to be a woman with a pretty big name helping to gain her freedom.

Kim Kardashian has been involved with the case of Dawn Jackson for quite some time now. Jackson was convicted of murder back in the late 1990s. The resulting sentence of that case has now been commuted, but there was one factor that, according to Governor Phil Murphy, wasn't taken into consideration at the time.

Apparently, domestic violence played a part in the case against Dawn Jackson. She claims she was sexually assaulted and had been since she was just a little girl. Jackson wound up stabbing her step-grandfather, but only pleaded guilty to her first-degree charge at the urging of her public defender.

Kim Kardashian has been advocating for Jackson after hearing her story ever since 2018. Her goal has been to try to get through to NJ's powers-that-be in an attempt to bring to light the fact that Jackson's testimony about being sexually assaulted never made it to court.

Thanks to Kim's efforts, Governor Phil Murphy commuted Jackson's sentence, reducing it by 5 years. Jackson will be released from prison and serve parole until 2029.

Murphy shared the news to Instagram and was subsequently praised by Kardashian for "committing to real justice."

This wasn't the first time Kim Kardashian has spoken up about harsh sentences. It certainly won't be the last. Did you know she went to law school? She didn't become a lawyer for nothing...

