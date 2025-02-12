NJ Resident Claims to Have Seen Mountain Lion This Week

It has to be an experience that almost makes your heart pound out of your chest.

Imagine seeing a very large cat cross your path on a snowy morning.

At that moment, you realize it's not just any cat or animal - it's a mountain lion.

Of course, the State of New Jersey will tell you there aren't any mountain lions in New Jersey, but you saw what you saw.

Used with permission Used with permission loading...

Sighting was Monday morning

I received an email - and some photos - from a resident who claims to have witnessed a mountain lion on Monday, in Chatham, New Jersey.

According to the man, his sighting happened this past Monday (February 10, 2025) at about 7am in Chatham, New Jersey.

"I saw the animal jumping off a log and crossing a trail. Its long, thick tail and dark coloration immediately stood out, leaving no doubt in my mind that it was a mountain lion. I quickly pulled out my phone to record but didn’t see it again."

The man says he later went back and walked around the wooded area where he say the animal. While he didn't see it again, he did snap the photos of tracks that are included here.

We did confirm that snow was on the ground in Chatham on February 10th.

He also adds that he did file a report with the New Jersey Division of Wildlife.

Get our free mobile app

Used with permission Used with permission loading...

More reports of mountain lions in New Jersey

This man's observation of a large animal is just one of the latest reports I've received of mountain lions or cougars in New Jersey.

Some quotes from other witnesses are below, and you can access other stories here.

New Jersey Residents Report Mountain Lion Encounters Reports of Mountain Lions in the Garden State Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly