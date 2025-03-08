Mays Landing Acme Shopper Wins $10,000!

Imaging walking into your local grocery store and walking out with $10,000!

(WOW! How much did those eggs sell for! OK, well, no....)

One lucky customer of the Acme store in Mays Landing is walking away with a lot of extra cash.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey Lottery winner in Mays Landing

New Jersey Lottery officials say one lucky lottery player has won $10,000 after purchasing their winning ticket at the Acme on Route 322 and 40 in Mays Landing.

The winning ticket is from the February 25, 2025 Mega Millions game. It's not known if the holder of the winning ticket has tried to claim their prize yet.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash loading...

More South Jersey lottery winners in February, 2025

Lottery officials say other winning tickets have been sold in Atlantic, Cumberland, and Ocean Counties this year:

In Hammonton, a player won $10,000 on a winning Cold Cash instant ticket. It was purchased at the Wawa on 12th Street on February 10th.

In Little Egg Harbor, a player had a Jersey Cash 5 ticket hit for almost $500,000. The ticket from the February 10th drawing was purchased at Mystic Wine and Spirits.

In Cumberland County, somebody hit a $50,000 Loaded ticket for $50,000. The winner was purchased at the Wawa on Route 47 in Dorchester.

Congratulations to all the winners!

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins Just how lucky is your state? A new list has determined which states have won the most money from either the Powerball or MegaMillions in the last 10 years. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal