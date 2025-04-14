Howell woman admits to stealing $4 million from NJ employer

A Monmouth County woman admitted she stole around $4 million from her employer and did not pay taxes on the swiped cash.

Jeanette Avellan, 62, of Howell, pleaded guilty to charges of theft of movable property, failing to pay income tax, and filing a fraudulent tax return. Her plea came in exchange for a recommended sentence of four years behind bars.

Avellan said at her plea hearing she had been a bookkeeper for West End Express Co. in South Brunswick since 2005. She admitted that between January 2017 to January 2023, she took about $4 million from the company and proceeded to gamble it.

She also admitted to failing to report on her tax returns the stolen money, filing returns she knew were false, and not paying the taxes she owed.

An additional part of her plea stipulated that Avellan agree to make restitution of $4.03 million to the victims.

She is also to pay $559,919 to the New Jersey Division of Taxation in penalties, back taxes, and interest for tax years 2019, 2020, and 2021. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 9, 2025.

