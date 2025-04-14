This diner was just named the most famous restaurant in NJ
We in the Garden State are deservedly proud of our food. Some of our restaurants have food so good out-of-staters know them.
One particular dining establishment was named the most famous in the state.
Considering New Jersey is known as the “diner capital of the world,” it’s no wonder that our most famous restaurant would be a classic diner.
The publication, Love Food, looked at awards, accolades, and user reviews to determine which establishments in each state are the most well-known.
Tops Diner
Located in East Newark, Tops Diner is… well… the top when it comes to Garden State eateries, serving hungry customers since the ‘40s.
The family-owned restaurant prides itself on “a diverse menu of high-quality options with the speed of service we’ve all become accustomed to, providing the uniquely satisfying experience.”
Tops Diner is New Jersey’s most famous restaurant
According to Love Food:
Dating back to 1942, this East Newark spot is something of a legend in New Jersey – and beyond. There’s a reason for that; this is far from your average diner.
The interiors are sleek, and the food is exceptional. In addition to the usual stalwarts of milkshakes, burgers, and meatloaf, you can expect delights like English-style fish and chips, and Cajun shrimp with chicken jambalaya.
Tops Diner is open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m..
On weekends, you can even enjoy a live DJ while you have your meal.
While walk-ins are welcome, it would be wise to make a reservation to ensure a table. You can reserve a spot through their website.
