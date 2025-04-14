This diner was just named the most famous restaurant in NJ

We in the Garden State are deservedly proud of our food. Some of our restaurants have food so good out-of-staters know them.

One particular dining establishment was named the most famous in the state.

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

Considering New Jersey is known as the “diner capital of the world,” it’s no wonder that our most famous restaurant would be a classic diner.

The publication, Love Food, looked at awards, accolades, and user reviews to determine which establishments in each state are the most well-known.

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

Tops Diner

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Located in East Newark, Tops Diner is… well… the top when it comes to Garden State eateries, serving hungry customers since the ‘40s.

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

The family-owned restaurant prides itself on “a diverse menu of high-quality options with the speed of service we’ve all become accustomed to, providing the uniquely satisfying experience.”

Tops Diner is New Jersey’s most famous restaurant

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

According to Love Food:

Dating back to 1942, this East Newark spot is something of a legend in New Jersey – and beyond. There’s a reason for that; this is far from your average diner.

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

The interiors are sleek, and the food is exceptional. In addition to the usual stalwarts of milkshakes, burgers, and meatloaf, you can expect delights like English-style fish and chips, and Cajun shrimp with chicken jambalaya.

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

Tops Diner is open every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m..

On weekends, you can even enjoy a live DJ while you have your meal.

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

While walk-ins are welcome, it would be wise to make a reservation to ensure a table. You can reserve a spot through their website.

thetopsdiner via Instagram thetopsdiner via Instagram loading...

New Jersey Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of March 25, 2025 Gallery Credit: Mike Brant, Jeff Deminski

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

All of celeb chef David Burke's NJ restaurants, bakery David Burke, who grew up in Hazlet, has deep New Jersey roots. The multi-award winning chef has a range of restaurants and one landmark bakery across NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.