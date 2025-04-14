Potholes, Bon Jovi feuds, taxes: How NJ drank its way through winter drama

We’re no strangers to stress in New Jersey.

Our roads are becoming increasingly undrivable with dangerous potholes, property taxes aren’t going down any time soon, and instead of finding solutions, certain politicians are feuding with Bon Jovi.

Bottom line: we could use a drink… but how many?

Group of friends partying in a nightclub Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

To alcohol! The cause of - and solution to - all of life’s problems. — Homer Simpson

In order to find out just how much people have been imbibing over the winter season, My Bio Source conducted a survey that has some fascinating results.

They asked thousands of respondents a simple question: How many units of alcohol did you consume over the winter months?

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

By calculating average weekly intake, they mapped out alcohol consumption state by state, and put it in pretty amusing terms.

For instance, Louisiana residents averaged 234 drinks over winter, which is enough to fill 1,605 Mardi Gras floats.

Parade attendees toast to victims of the deadly New Years truck attack, during the annual Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc parade, kicking off the Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans 1/6/25 Parade attendees toast to victims of the deadly New Years truck attack, during the annual Krewe de Jeanne d'Arc parade, kicking off the Mardi Gras season, in New Orleans 1/6/25 (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) loading...

Californians downed a staggering 1,749,737,155 standard drinks, which is roughly 2,733,964 Napa Valley wine barrels.

bartender pouring white wine into a glass in cafe or bar Getty Images loading...

New Yorkers consumed 896,229,951 boozy beverages, or enough to fill the Statue of Liberty 324 times.

Alright, which one of us is going to be the one to tell My Bio Source that the Statue is actually in New Jersey? I know this is nit-picking but the Empire State Building is right there!

Budget Battle New York City AP loading...

As for the Garden State, we collectively drank a hearty 420,660,073 standard alcoholic drinks, which would be 37,889,358 gallons.

That’s enough booze to fill the equivalent of 33 Lucy the Elephants!

LUCY THE ELEPHANT ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

New Jersey came in 28th nationwide when it comes to per capita drinking.

As for what people were sipping:

⚫ 34% poured themselves some wine

⚫ 30% said beer

⚫ 28% enjoyed spirits like vodka or whiskey

⚫ 8% had ready-to-drink cocktails or seltzers

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Perhaps now that we’re out of the dreary winter months we’ll be a bit better about our consumption…. What was that? Are we entering an election cycle?

Beer me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

