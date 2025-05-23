There's nothing like changing a city ordinance to get people barking! Er, talking!

The City of Margate has officially changed its dogs-on-the-beach law, and people are speaking out.

The new law allows dogs on the beach from 6 am to 8 am. Dogs must also be on a leash.

Margate City Police Department via Facebook Margate City Police Department via Facebook loading...

What's new on the Margate Beach?

Margate City Police have posted the above photo of the sign explaining the new law. It seems pretty informational and straightforward. Dogs are allowed on the beach for two hours early in the morning, and they must be on a leash.

Seems pretty straightforward, until you start reading the comments posted on Facebook.

People are funny!

Photo by Lesya Soboleva on Unsplash Photo by Lesya Soboleva on Unsplash loading...

On the private Facebook group, Margate, NJ Community Group Elite, people have commented. (By the way, if you're ever going to join any Facebook group, join this one - it's quite entertaining!) Since it's a private group, we'll keep the identity of those who made these comments anonymous.

"What is the ordinance for unruly adults? Can we leash them?"

"This sucks! Dogs deserve to be able to run on the beach after the lifeguards leave."

"They also added porta-potties on Amherst. A Lot of class mayor. Can we make the city look any worse?" (Yes, God forbid Margate offers a place for people to pee, other than, you know, the ocean.)

No word on what dogs have to say about all of this.

South Jersey's Best 13 Waterfront Restaurants Nothing beats a meal along the water's edge during the summer in South Jersey. Here are my personal favorite places for a bite with a view, from the Jersey Shore to the Delaware River. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal