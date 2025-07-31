Local police see some crazy things. Nothing may be crazier than what happened in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey, last Friday.

Franklin Township Police say a man poured gasoline on a woman, with the intent of setting her on fire.

Thankfully, police intervened, and the man was arrested.

Tense standoff in Franklin Township, New Jersey

Franklin Township Police say they were called out Friday morning to the 200 block of Northwest Boulevard in Newfield. There, they found a man who had poured gasoline on a woman, and he was threatening to set her on fire.

All this began before 7 am. When the police arrived, the man ran back into the house, reportedly to get a lighter. The woman told police the man had poured the gasoline and was threatening to set her on fire.

Police immediately surrounded the house, and SWAT was brought in. They were finally able to take the suspect into custody shortly after noon.

Police have identified the suspect as Dominic Polidori, 54, of Newfield. He's currently being held in the Salem County Jail, pending a court appearance. Polidori is charged with attempted homicide and making terroristic threats.

Actions taken during standoff

While the standoff was going on, authorities worked with electric and gas companies to turn off services to the house and nearby residences because of a threat of hazardous materials possibly being in the home.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

