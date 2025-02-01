I swear I get a new scam text a few times a week now...

They are getting more and more frequent, and more and more creative.

Seriously, there have been a few lately that almost got me. Luckily, I thought twice before texting back.

While it's sad that it's come to this, that's the world we live in.

No scams are more popular in today's day and age than the ones we've now all begun to receive via text message. First, it was through email like phishing schemes and such. Now, we all have noticed the increase in spam calls and texts we've been receiving over the last few years.

It's getting out of hand.

While there isn't much you can do to prevent scam calls other than blocking the unknown caller's number, you should certainly be able to spot a potential text scam much easier.

5 Common Text Messaging Scams

Being cautious about potential text message scams is crucial for several reasons:

1.) Phishing Attempts: Scammers often use text messages to trick individuals into revealing personal information like passwords, credit card numbers, or Social Security numbers. They may impersonate legitimate organizations, urging recipients to click on links or provide sensitive information.

2.) Malware Distribution: Texts can also contain links or attachments that, when clicked, download malware onto your device. It can easily steal personal data, track your online activity, or even take control of the device itself.

3.) Financial Fraud: Some texting scams aim to dupe you into sending money or making payments for fake services. These scams can compromise personal banking information.

4.) Identity Theft: By tricking you into providing personal information, scammers can steal your identity, use the stolen data to open accounts, apply for loans, or commit worse in your name.

5.) Impersonation Tactics: Scammers may impersonate trusted entities such as banks, government agencies, or well-known companies to gain your trust. This can make it difficult for people to distinguish between legitimate messages and fraudulent ones.

Being wary of potential text message scams is essential to protect yourself from various forms of fraud, identity theft, and financial loss. It's important to verify the authenticity of messages, avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments, and refrain from sharing sensitive information with unknown or untrusted sources!

These 24 texts alone were received by someone in the span of only 1 month. A single month!

We haven't seen the last of these threats. LOOK:

