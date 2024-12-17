The government is either lying or directly involved in the drones in NJ

Yes, one caller yesterday said they hoped I would stop "droning on" about the drones.

Don't I wish we could move on.

The problem is that the government secrecy continues to get worse and quite frankly, more bizarre.

After we asked our largest-in-the-state audience to call the governor's office and raise questions about what was going on. Well, the lines got shut down within the hour. That forced the governor, after two weeks of complete silence, to make a public statement.

The statement was, of course, 'nothin' to see here, all is well, carry on.' Oh boy. That alone was cause for concern. Then we add to the mix a missing Iranian "drone mothership."

Yes, that's a real thing, and calls from a United States congressmen to shoot down the drones, and things escalated quickly. The New Jersey government's reaction was to again call for calm, going so far as to call a special meeting with mayors to inform them of what they know.

This meeting happened after my friend Assemblyman Erik Peterson called on the governor to inform the Legislature. So the legislators and mayors were called into a confidential briefing. The problem? The governor was a no-show. The State Police superintendent conducted the meeting and gave out a hotline for people to call in drone sightings.

So again, back to the circle of nonsense. No danger, but call us if you see a drone.

Then things got even more concerning when the administration sent out a statement for first responders to wear hazmat gear, form a 350-foot perimeter and call in the bomb squad if a drone crashes to earth. What?!?

Yesterday, after rising calls and thousands of sightings, the White House invited some mayors across New Jersey to a Zoom call with authorities. They led the meeting off telling everyone to keep the discussion private. Then they claimed that some of the lights people are reporting are actually ... stars. Yup, you've been seeing drones flying low over our communities for the past month, and the federal government tells us we're seeing stars.

Brian Fitzherbert, a defense contractor who's worked with Textron, L3Harris and Northrup Grumman, joined me on the show to share his expertise.

Brian brings up a great point about the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, DARPA. Why has no one asked them about whether this drone activity is a special military project?

Let's face it, with President Trump canceling his trip and the governor telling us that there's nothing to see, and the feds telling us that the sightings may be stars ... you are right to be concerned.

Either they know and they are lying or worse, they don't know. Where is that drone "mothership" from Iran anyway?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

