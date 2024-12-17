NJ store hit by $10,000 shoplifting spree as thieves get away in luxury car

🔴 Five suspects are wanted in a shoplifting heist on Friday the 13th

🔴 It happened at the Dick's Sporting Goods in Mount Laurel

🔴 The suspects made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise

MOUNT LAUREL — Police in the Burlington County township need the public’s help identifying people who shoplifted thousands of dollars in merchandise from a sporting goods store.

On Friday, Dec. 13, patrol officers from the Mount Laurel Police Department responded to Dick’s Sporting Goods in the East Gate Square Shopping Center, 1300 Nixon Drive, at approximately 4:45 p.m. for a shoplifting report.

A surveillance photo released by police showed a man walking out of the store holding an armful of clothing and other items. They said four other masked males were involved in the shoplifting spree.

They made off with about $10,000 worth of North Face and Nike merchandise causing about $200 in damages leaving the store.

Some customers who were shopping in the store on Monday were shocked to learn of the crime, according to 6 ABC Action News.

Police said the suspects left in a newer white Acura TLX Type S sedan.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect pictured, or any of the other suspects, or has any information, please contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at 856-234-8300 or the confidential tip line at 856-234-1314, ext. 1599.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom