Trump cancels NJ visit amid drone frenzy — NJ Top News

A 39-year-old nurse from Mercer County has been accused of groping several patients at a Princeton hospital.

Multiple patients at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center had reported being inappropriately touched by a male nurse, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

The Plainsboro Police Department and members of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims’ Unit identified Andre Angus, of Ewing, as the nurse in question.

EAST BRUNSWICK — A New Jersey pharmaceutical company is recalling more than 230,000 bottles of antidepressants after detecting a chemical that can cause cancer.

The recall impacts duloxetine sold by Rising Pharmaceuticals. Duloxetine is a delayed-release medication that is often prescribed to treat depression and generalized anxiety disorder.

Headquartered in East Brunswick, Rising Pharmaceuticals issued the voluntary recall on Nov. 19.

Two lasers were pointed at jets as they flew over Ocean County Saturday night in the belief they were drones, according to police.

Since drones started appearing in mid-November, "multiple" incidents have been reported in the airspace over New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania involving airplanes, according to the FAA.

The intent is to disable the craft in the hope of bringing it down. Instead, the pilots were temporarily blinded and the safety of the plane was at risk.

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy is urging residents to be patient as officials look for answers related to the mysterious drone flights that have been reported above New Jersey on nearly a nightly basis.

"I think the anxiety is legitimate," Murphy told reporters at the Statehouse on Monday. "But I do think there is a huge mismatch between the noise and the reality."

According to Murphy, the Garden State is now in possession of three proprietary systems — courtesy of the federal government — that should help experts detect and track unmanned aircraft. New Jersey received the tools over the weekend.

President-elect Donald Trump canceled a trip to his Bedminster golf club because of the drones, which have flown overhead in recent weeks which he believes are UFOs.

During his first post-election press conference held at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Monday Trump said that he believes the government knows more than it is saying about the drones but doesn't understand why it's being kept secret. The government would be better off revealing what it knows, according to the incoming president.

