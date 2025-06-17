I have often said that you can make a meal out of a great loaf of bread. I love bread, and when you find a really good bread, that's a win for me. I stumbled across an article by Miriam Carey for Lovefood and it examines the best bakeries from around America for delicious bread.

This list gives you the best bakeries in the nation, and we are focusing on their choice for us here in the Garden State. Where do you find your favorite bread? I think we all have a place we "go to" for our favorite bread. Whether it's your local supermarket bakery or your favorite little bakery on your main street, we all have those spots we love.

Best Bread Bakery In New Jersey

To find Lovefoods pick for best "bread" bakery in the Garden State, we go to Hudson County and a popular bakery, the Old German Bakery, in Hoboken. "Old German Bakery sells a range of dark, crusty breads from aromatic rye to rich and hearty pumpernickel. The bread rolls are a specialty and there are plenty to choose from here, including pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, multi-grain with poppy and sesame seeds, and classic crusty white. Arrive early – bread this good tends to sell out fast."

What Are The Most Popular Breads From Around The World

