If you’ve scrolled through TikTok lately or passed by a drive-thru in Utah, chances are you’ve seen something called a dirty soda.

Get our free mobile app

But if you’re here in New Jersey wondering, like me what the heck is a dirty soda? And why haven’t I tried one yet? You're not alone. Dirty sodas are bubbling their way across the country, and it might just be the next big beverage trend to hit the Garden State.

So, What Exactly Is a Dirty Soda?

A dirty soda starts with a classic base, usually Diet Coke, Coke, Dr Pepper, or another soda of your choice. Then, it gets “dirtied up” with creamy, sweet, or fruity add-ins like coconut syrup, vanilla, lime juice, and a splash of half-and-half or cream. Think of it as a mocktail-meets-dessert version of your favorite soft drink, indulgent, customizable, and totally addictive.

Some popular combinations include:

The Classic: Diet Coke, coconut syrup, and half-and-half

The Island Breeze: Sprite, coconut, pineapple, and a hint of cream

The Cherry Bomb: Dr Pepper, cherry syrup, vanilla, and coconut milk

If that sounds over-the-top, that’s exactly the point. Dirty sodas are about having fun, the kind of nostalgic, fizzy joy you’d get from mixing everything at a soda fountain when you were a kid. Sounds rather enjoyable. It sounds pretty sweet.

Where Did Dirty Soda Come From?

The craze started in Utah in the early 2010s, when a few drive-thru drink spots, most famously Swig and Sodalicious, began mixing custom soda creations with creamy and fruity syrups.

The idea caught fire among people who didn’t drink alcohol but still wanted something special and social to sip on. Before long, dirty sodas became a full-blown cultural phenomenon in the Mountain West, complete with cult followings and brand loyalty.

Why Are They So Popular?

Dirty sodas seem to hit a sweet spot, literally. They’re customizable, nostalgic, and a perfect afternoon pick-me-up for people who want something a little more exciting than a regular soda but not as heavy as a milkshake. Add in social media’s love of aesthetically pleasing drinks and drive-thru culture, and you’ve got a viral sensation.

They also fit into the growing trend of mocktails and non-alcoholic indulgence. People want drinks that feel special and fun without necessarily containing alcohol, and dirty sodas fill that niche perfectly.

Where Can You Get a Dirty Soda in New Jersey?

While Utah and Idaho are still the epicenters of the dirty soda craze, the trend is slowly making its way east. Some coffee shops and small drink bars have started experimenting with their own takes, from what I'm hearing. I guess think soda-based mocktails or cream-infused refreshments.

If you’re in New Jersey and curious, you can easily make one yourself at home. Here’s how:

DIY Dirty Soda Recipe:

Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour in your favorite soda (Diet Coke or Dr Pepper are classics). Add 1–2 tablespoons of flavored syrup — coconut, vanilla, or raspberry work great. Squeeze in some fresh lime juice. Top with a splash of half-and-half or coconut cream. Stir gently and enjoy!

You can find flavored syrups at grocery stores, on Amazon, or at coffee supply shops. Once you’ve tried one, you’ll understand why people are obsessed.

The Bottom Line

Dirty sodas are more than just a drink, they’re a cultural moment. They blend nostalgia, creativity, and a touch of rebellion (who mixes cream with soda?) into one fizzy cup of joy.

Read More: A Must-Try, Miss Mindy's All-Ice Cream Thanksgiving Pie in New Jersey

So, if you’ve been asking, why haven’t I ever tasted one of these? Now’s your chance. Grab a can of Coke, some coconut syrup, and make your own right here in New Jersey. Who knows? Maybe the next big soda shop trend will start right on the Jersey Shore. Maybe just maybe, I should start the craze in New Jersey?

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz