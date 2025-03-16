Possible Big Changes Coming to Walmart Stores in New Jersey

If you've ever wanted a snack, a quick snack, affordable, and delicious while grocery shopping at Walmart, you're in luck. Walmart is bringing a quick snack to stores that everyone loves.

Walmart is where I shop, although eggs are still the most expensive. But, this article isn't about eggs. I wish I could tell you eggs are cheaper, but sadly - no.

Walmart has been known for offering convenient budget-friendly shopping experiences. And, now this convenience and quick service is taking it to the next level.

What changes are Walmart stores making across the country?

Fresh on-the-go food options similar to Costco's famous $1.50 hot dog combo, Walmart is looking to provide this cheap and quick snack to Walmart shoppers, according to the-sun.com.

Walmart has teamed up with Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ from Facebook:

From Crave's CEO and co-founder Samantha Rincione: "We are thrilled to partner with Walmart for Crave's expansion. This new venture allows us to offer quick and delicious dining, and we're excited to see the positive impact it will have on the community."

Walmart has teamed up with Crave in several states Florida, Texas, Virginia, Iowa, Georgia, and moving into New York Walmart stores this year. Hopefully, they will be all over the country in Walmart stores before the end of 2025.

When are they coming to New Jersey? That's the big question, maybe hopefully by the end of the year.

Will Walmart make the hot dog a $1.50 combo like Costco? I'm not sure if you'll find it cheap like the Costco deal, but it's worth grabbing a hot dog while I'm grocery shopping at Walmart.

