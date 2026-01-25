New Jersey Car Insurance Is High and Going Higher!
If you live in New Jersey, after your mortgage payment, your next biggest bill is your car insurance. We will talk about student loans in a different post. Car insurance is a huge cost, and in many cases, your car insurance payment is higher than the actual payment for the vehicle.
This is not news to anyone in the Garden State, but even though it's high in New Jersey, reports indicate it's getting ready to get even more expensive.
How Much Of An Increase In Car Insurance Payments Will NJ Drivers See In 2026?
According to New Jersey Digest, "Auto insurance rates in New Jersey are rising dramatically this year—a pace far larger than anywhere else in the nation. While most U.S. drivers will see little change in their rates, New Jersey motorists are facing a double-digit jump when policies renew. The latest industry data estimates New Jersey’s average auto insurance costs will increase by over 10% in 2026. Nearly double that of the next-highest state."
States with the highest estimated rate hikes in 2026
- New Jersey: 10.46%
- Nevada: 6.42%
- California: 6.13%
- New York: 6.02%
Why Is The Cost of Car Insurance Rising In New Jersey In 2026?
"A major factor to NJ car insurance increases is the recent overhaul of the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Drivers are now required to carry higher levels of liability coverage, which increases the baseline cost of every policy sold in the state."
Have You Come Across This Scam Here In New Jersey?
More data from Value Penguin:
Cost of car insurance for top-selling cars
Car model
Monthly rate
|Toyota RAV4
|$214
|Honda CR-V
|$214
|Chevrolet Equinox
|$229
|Ford F-150
|$258
|Toyota Camry
|$259
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|$264
|GMC Sierra 1500
|$273
|Ram 1500
|$292
|Tesla Model Y
|$354
How Can Drivers In New Jersey Save On Their Car Insurance Bills?
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams