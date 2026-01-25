If you live in New Jersey, after your mortgage payment, your next biggest bill is your car insurance. We will talk about student loans in a different post. Car insurance is a huge cost, and in many cases, your car insurance payment is higher than the actual payment for the vehicle.

This is not news to anyone in the Garden State, but even though it's high in New Jersey, reports indicate it's getting ready to get even more expensive.

How Much Of An Increase In Car Insurance Payments Will NJ Drivers See In 2026?

According to New Jersey Digest, "Auto insurance rates in New Jersey are rising dramatically this year—a pace far larger than anywhere else in the nation. While most U.S. drivers will see little change in their rates, New Jersey motorists are facing a double-digit jump when policies renew. The latest industry data estimates New Jersey’s average auto insurance costs will increase by over 10% in 2026. Nearly double that of the next-highest state."

States with the highest estimated rate hikes in 2026

New Jersey: 10.46% Nevada: 6.42% California: 6.13% New York: 6.02%

Why Is The Cost of Car Insurance Rising In New Jersey In 2026?

"A major factor to NJ car insurance increases is the recent overhaul of the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Drivers are now required to carry higher levels of liability coverage, which increases the baseline cost of every policy sold in the state."

More data from Value Penguin:

Cost of car insurance for top-selling cars

Car model Monthly rate Toyota RAV4 $214 Honda CR-V $214 Chevrolet Equinox $229 Ford F-150 $258 Toyota Camry $259 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 $264 GMC Sierra 1500 $273 Ram 1500 $292 Tesla Model Y $354

How Can Drivers In New Jersey Save On Their Car Insurance Bills?

The easiest way to save money on car insurance in New Jersey is to shop around and compare prices. Ask about discounts for safe driving or bundling policies. You can also lower your bill by choosing a higher deductible and cutting extra coverage on older cars. In some cases, keeping a clean driving record helps, too.

How much of your household budget is going toward your car insurance?

