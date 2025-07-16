Roadside restaurants are iconic and individual, with their flair and food. New Jersey has plenty of very intriguing and delicious "Roadside Restaurants" to choose from, and summer is a great time to do it.

I must admit I enjoy the "Retro" feel and look of a place like Pizza Town USA. This roadside favorite was featured in an article by Only In Your State entitled "Locals are Obsessed With This Iconic Roadside Spot in New Jersey – Here’s Why."

Pizza Town USA is located at 95 111 Route 46 West, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407. This Bergen County restaurant opened nearly 70 years ago (1958) and has earned a reputation as a great place to go for pizza, subs, zeppoles, and more.

According to the Only In Your State article, "Located in Elmwood Park, this classic roadside stop has been open since 1958 and is still going strong. In an era when artisanal pizzerias are opening left and right, they still do it the old-school way here, and both the price and the flavor are still just right."

I was looking over their menu online, and it's pretty straightforward with iconic dishes and nothing too complicated. Pizza, Calzones, Subs, etc., it's just a classic "retro" menu. One item I'd like to find out more about is a sub dish called "Leave It To Us" lol. What exactly is it? Or do we simply "leave it to them" and enjoy what we get? lol I'm sure whatever the recipe is, it'll be perfect for a retro roadside stop like Pizza Town USA.

Congrats on your upcoming 70th anniversary, and here's to another 70 years. If you have stopped of at Pizza Town USA on Route 46, let us know your thoughts and what you ordered. We love getting your reviews of eateries around the Garden State.

Pizza Town USA

