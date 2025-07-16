❗ NJ health officials warn of multiple measles exposures

State health officials have confirmed another case of measles in New Jersey and are warning about multiple exposure locations.

The first exposure occurred in the pediatric emergency department of Hackensack University Medical Center on July 4. The infected individual visited several other locations in the days that followed, possibly exposing other individuals.

No age or gender was given for the infected individual, but the New Jersey Department of Health confirmed the infected is a resident of Hudson County.

NJDOH also confirmed this instance was not related to another confirmed case of measles reported in Ocean County last week and stressed New Jersey was not experiencing a "measles outbreak.".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines an "outbreak" as three or more cases.

Nationally, measles cases have soared to the highest levels reported since 1992. Since the beginning of 2025, New Jersey has had five confirmed cases of measles reported.

Contact tracing has identified multiple locations and times of possible exposure. You can see the full list of locations below.

"Anyone who visited the following locations, only during the specified dates and times, may have been exposed to measles," the NJDOH said in a statement.

Symptoms of measles exposure

According to the New Jersey Department of Health:

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash that usually appears between three and five days after symptoms begin. The rash usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Measles can also cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and can lead to miscarriage in pregnant people, premature birth, or a low-birth-weight baby.

Potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as August 2, 2025.

What to do if you think you have been exposed

If you believe you or a family member has been exposed, do not go directly to a hospital or medical facility. You could potentially expose others.

The NJDOH recommends the following:

Anyone who suspects an exposure or illness to call their local health department or a health care provider BEFORE going to any medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection. Please do not visit a medical facility without calling ahead.

Where have there been possible exposures?

Below is the list of locations, dates and times of possible exposure provided by the New Jersey Department of Health:

University Hospital

Emergency Department

150 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103

Date & Time: July 4, 2025, between 5:30 PM and 10:15 PM

Hackensack University Medical Center

Pediatric Emergency Department

30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ

Date & Time: July 4, 2025, 11:15 PM through July 5, 2025, 2:30 AM

Date & Time: July 8, 2025, between 12:45 AM and 7:15 AM

Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital

Date & Time: July 8, 2025, 5:15 AM through July 9, 2025, 4:30 PM

Roast’d Coffee

10 River Dr S, Jersey City, NJ

Date & Time: July 6, 2025, between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Newport Mall

30 Mall Dr W, Jersey City

Date & Time: July 6, 2025, between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM

Al-Basha

1076 Main St, Paterson, NJ

Date & Time: July 6, 2025, between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM

Elite Pediatrics

1 Broadway, Suite 303, Elmwood Park, NJ

Date & Time: July 7, 2025, between 10:00 AM and 1:45 PM

CVS Pharmacy

220 Schuyler Ave, Kearny

Date & Time: July 7, 2025, between 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM

