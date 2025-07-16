NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 16
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
4 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:39am - 8:25pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Wed 6:27a
|High
Wed 12:48p
|Low
Wed 6:57p
|High
Thu 1:02a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:51a
|High
Wed 12:22p
|Low
Wed 6:21p
|High
Thu 12:36a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:03a
|High
Wed 12:36p
|Low
Wed 6:33p
|High
Thu 12:50a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 5:55a
|High
Wed 12:18p
|Low
Wed 6:25p
|High
Thu 12:32a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 10:32a
|High
Wed 4:28p
|Low
Wed 11:02p
|High
Thu 4:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 6:32a
|High
Wed 12:38p
|Low
Wed 7:00p
|High
Thu 12:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 10:06a
|High
Wed 3:35p
|Low
Wed 10:36p
|High
Thu 3:49a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Wed 7:12a
|High
Wed 1:38p
|Low
Wed 7:37p
|High
Thu 1:47a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:07a
|High
Wed 12:20p
|Low
Wed 6:31p
|High
Thu 12:34a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Wed 6:34a
|High
Wed 12:51p
|Low
Wed 6:55p
|High
Thu 1:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Wed 6:15a
|High
Wed 12:27p
|Low
Wed 6:37p
|High
Thu 12:41a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Wed 7:08a
|High
Wed 1:29p
|Low
Wed 7:31p
|High
Thu 1:47a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
