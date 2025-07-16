NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 16

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 16

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
4 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)
4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 81°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature82° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:39am - 8:25pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Wed 6:27a		High
Wed 12:48p		Low
Wed 6:57p		High
Thu 1:02a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:51a		High
Wed 12:22p		Low
Wed 6:21p		High
Thu 12:36a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:03a		High
Wed 12:36p		Low
Wed 6:33p		High
Thu 12:50a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 5:55a		High
Wed 12:18p		Low
Wed 6:25p		High
Thu 12:32a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 10:32a		High
Wed 4:28p		Low
Wed 11:02p		High
Thu 4:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 6:32a		High
Wed 12:38p		Low
Wed 7:00p		High
Thu 12:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 10:06a		High
Wed 3:35p		Low
Wed 10:36p		High
Thu 3:49a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Wed 7:12a		High
Wed 1:38p		Low
Wed 7:37p		High
Thu 1:47a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:07a		High
Wed 12:20p		Low
Wed 6:31p		High
Thu 12:34a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Wed 6:34a		High
Wed 12:51p		Low
Wed 6:55p		High
Thu 1:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Wed 6:15a		High
Wed 12:27p		Low
Wed 6:37p		High
Thu 12:41a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Wed 7:08a		High
Wed 1:29p		Low
Wed 7:31p		High
Thu 1:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

