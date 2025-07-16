Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

4 - 10 mph (Gust 13 mph)

4 - 9 knots (Gust 11 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 81°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 82° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:39am - 8:25pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Wed 6:27a High

Wed 12:48p Low

Wed 6:57p High

Thu 1:02a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:51a High

Wed 12:22p Low

Wed 6:21p High

Thu 12:36a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:03a High

Wed 12:36p Low

Wed 6:33p High

Thu 12:50a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 5:55a High

Wed 12:18p Low

Wed 6:25p High

Thu 12:32a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 10:32a High

Wed 4:28p Low

Wed 11:02p High

Thu 4:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 6:32a High

Wed 12:38p Low

Wed 7:00p High

Thu 12:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 10:06a High

Wed 3:35p Low

Wed 10:36p High

Thu 3:49a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Wed 7:12a High

Wed 1:38p Low

Wed 7:37p High

Thu 1:47a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:07a High

Wed 12:20p Low

Wed 6:31p High

Thu 12:34a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Wed 6:34a High

Wed 12:51p Low

Wed 6:55p High

Thu 1:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Wed 6:15a High

Wed 12:27p Low

Wed 6:37p High

Thu 12:41a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Wed 7:08a High

Wed 1:29p Low

Wed 7:31p High

Thu 1:47a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 6 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: SW winds around 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 7 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

