Police are warning residents to be aware of a new viral challenge that could be a problem for New Jersey residents.

What is the "Door Kicking Challenge"?

The "Door-Kicking Challenge" is a dangerous viral trend in which mostly teens run up to someone's front door, often at night, kick it forcefully to create a loud bang, and then run away, recording the act to share on social media.

Why Is The "Door Kicking Challenge" Dangerous?

While the "Door Kicking Challenge" may seem like a prank, it’s causing real harm: damaging property, terrifying homeowners, and even risking violent confrontations when residents think they are being robbed, or even worse.

What Are Police Saying About The "Door Kicking Challenge"?

Some law enforcement officials warn it could lead to deadly consequences if residents mistake the act for a break-in. As a homeowner, I would consider the act a crime and would take action to protect our home and family; therefore, this viral trend is a dangerous and foolish one. Not to mention the amount of damage to your home and the cost. This, in my opinion, is a stunt that's not going to end well.

According to a recent Patch article, "Local police advise residents to report such activity immediately. Bernardsville, New Jersey, Police said they were called to a home on Seney Drive around 11:37 p.m. Monday for the report of suspicious activity. The resident, who was not home at the time, said four people were seen kicking the front door of the home before running away, said Police Captain Dan Buttel.

Police are now reviewing surveillance camera footage that the homeowners provided.

"Police across the country, including in Alabama, Pennsylvania, Texas, and beyond, are warning residents to be aware."

How would YOU handle this situation if you were awakened in the middle of the night to someone kicking your door in?

