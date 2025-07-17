NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 17

Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 101 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature71° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
Air Temperature86° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset5:40am - 8:24pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 7:16a		High
Thu 1:41p		Low
Thu 8:06p		High
Fri 1:58a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:40a		High
Thu 1:15p		Low
Thu 7:30p		High
Fri 1:32a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:52a		High
Thu 1:29p		Low
Thu 7:42p		High
Fri 1:46a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:44a		High
Thu 1:11p		Low
Thu 7:34p		High
Fri 1:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 11:21a		High
Thu 5:21p		Low
Fri 12:11a		High
Fri 5:38a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 7:19a		High
Thu 1:31p		Low
Thu 8:06p		High
Fri 1:49a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 10:55a		High
Thu 4:28p		Low
Thu 11:45p		High
Fri 4:45a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 7:59a		High
Thu 2:33p		Low
Thu 8:41p		High
Fri 2:43a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 6:55a		High
Thu 1:14p		Low
Thu 7:34p		High
Fri 1:30a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 7:21a		High
Thu 1:44p		Low
Thu 7:58p		High
Fri 2:00a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 7:04a		High
Thu 1:23p		Low
Thu 7:41p		High
Fri 1:37a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 7:56a		High
Thu 2:24p		Low
Thu 8:32p		High
Fri 2:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

