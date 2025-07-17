NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, July 17
Advisories
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 101 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|71° - 82°
(Normal 70° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|86° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:40am - 8:24pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 7:16a
|High
Thu 1:41p
|Low
Thu 8:06p
|High
Fri 1:58a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:40a
|High
Thu 1:15p
|Low
Thu 7:30p
|High
Fri 1:32a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:52a
|High
Thu 1:29p
|Low
Thu 7:42p
|High
Fri 1:46a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:44a
|High
Thu 1:11p
|Low
Thu 7:34p
|High
Fri 1:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 11:21a
|High
Thu 5:21p
|Low
Fri 12:11a
|High
Fri 5:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 7:19a
|High
Thu 1:31p
|Low
Thu 8:06p
|High
Fri 1:49a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 10:55a
|High
Thu 4:28p
|Low
Thu 11:45p
|High
Fri 4:45a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 7:59a
|High
Thu 2:33p
|Low
Thu 8:41p
|High
Fri 2:43a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 6:55a
|High
Thu 1:14p
|Low
Thu 7:34p
|High
Fri 1:30a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:21a
|High
Thu 1:44p
|Low
Thu 7:58p
|High
Fri 2:00a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:04a
|High
Thu 1:23p
|Low
Thu 7:41p
|High
Fri 1:37a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 7:56a
|High
Thu 2:24p
|Low
Thu 8:32p
|High
Fri 2:44a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.
FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 5 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.
SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.
MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
