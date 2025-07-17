Advisories

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 101 degrees expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 71° - 82°

(Normal 70° - 74°) Air Temperature 86° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 5:40am - 8:24pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 7:16a High

Thu 1:41p Low

Thu 8:06p High

Fri 1:58a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:40a High

Thu 1:15p Low

Thu 7:30p High

Fri 1:32a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:52a High

Thu 1:29p Low

Thu 7:42p High

Fri 1:46a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:44a High

Thu 1:11p Low

Thu 7:34p High

Fri 1:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 11:21a High

Thu 5:21p Low

Fri 12:11a High

Fri 5:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 7:19a High

Thu 1:31p Low

Thu 8:06p High

Fri 1:49a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 10:55a High

Thu 4:28p Low

Thu 11:45p High

Fri 4:45a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 7:59a High

Thu 2:33p Low

Thu 8:41p High

Fri 2:43a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 6:55a High

Thu 1:14p Low

Thu 7:34p High

Fri 1:30a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:21a High

Thu 1:44p Low

Thu 7:58p High

Fri 2:00a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:04a High

Thu 1:23p Low

Thu 7:41p High

Fri 1:37a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 7:56a High

Thu 2:24p Low

Thu 8:32p High

Fri 2:44a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds. A chance of showers with a slight chance of tstms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms late this morning.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds.

FRI: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NW 3 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 5 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and E 1 foot at 10 seconds.

SAT: E winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the evening.

MON: NE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

